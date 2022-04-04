Elon Musk becomes Twitter’s largest shareholder

Elon Musk has become the largest shareholder on Twitter, just a week after posting on the platform he said he was giving “serious thought” to forming a new social media company.

a filing The chief executive of electric car maker Tesla had taken a 9.2 percent stake, valued at $2.9 billion, by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed on Monday.

Twitter shares were up nearly $10 — more than 25 percent — at $49.24 in early trading in New York.

Musk did not immediately provide a statement about his reasons for buying the stock. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk is a frequent user of Twitter, with more than 80 million followers, but in recent weeks he has shown skepticism about how it is used and designed.

He did a survey…