Elon Musk bought 9.2% of Twitter

Tesla and SpaceX founder and CEO, Elon Musk, bought 9.2% shares of Twitter on Monday, the platform announced in a statement sent to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Interested in entering the field.

According to the statement, the tycoon bought a total of 73.5 million shares of the microblogging network Of the total of 800.6 million titles, according to the DPA and Bloomberg agencies, that makes up the company’s capital stock—which represents a 9.2% stake.

