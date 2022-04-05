Elon Musk buys 73.5 million shares of Twitter stock, becomes largest stakeholder

Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquired a 9 percent stake in Twitter and became its largest shareholder at a time when he was questioning the social media platform’s dedication to free speech and the First Amendment.

The ultimate purpose of Musk’s 73.5 million share purchase, which is worth about $3 billion, is not known. Yet in late March Musk, who has 80 million Twitter followers and is very active on the site, questioned free speech on Twitter and whether the platform was undermining democracy.

It is unclear when Musk bought the stake. The US Securities and Exchange Commission filing, made public on Monday, said the event that triggered the filing took place on March 14.

Yet Musk, in the face of his vast and loyal Twitter following, has publicly raised the prospect that he could make…