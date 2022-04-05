Elon Musk buys 9.2% of Twitter, shares price to Moon • Register

Social media service Twitter saw its stock jump on Monday as tech thinkfluencer Elon Musk took a 9.2 percent stake in the company.

Musk acquired his share in the firm on March 14, and the sale was disclosed to the public on Monday, April 4. Twitter stock is up 27 percent right now.

“Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy.” Musk wrote For captioning a Twitter poll. “Do you believe that Twitter strictly adheres to this principle?”

Musk has made it a habit to talk to his audience of 80 million Twitter followers about…