Elon Musk Buys Into Twitter, The World Braces For Doge Maximalism

Elon Musk has become Twitter’s largest shareholder, a turn that likely portrays the more suspicious ‘crypto’ shilling by Tesla boss.

On Monday, word broke that Musk has taken a 9.2% stake in Twitter for about $3 billion. While the investment represents only 1% of Musk’s total net worth, it makes him Twitter’s largest shareholder. Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal on Tuesday revealed Musk will also be given a place on the company’s board of directors.

Musk appears to be slyly building up his Twitter stake, though Agarwal said he had been “in talks with Elon in recent weeks.” Barely a week ago, Musk announced that Twitter’s “failure to adhere to the principles of freedom of expression fundamentally undermines democracy” and…