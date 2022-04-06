Elon Musk buys stake in Twitter to become top shareholder

Tesla Inc’s top boss Elon Musk has disclosed a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter Inc., worth about US3 billion ($4 billion), making him the micro-blogging site’s largest shareholder and holding more than 25 percent of the company’s shares. increased more.

Musk’s move comes close on the heels of his tweet that he was giving “serious thought” to building a new social media platform, while questioning Twitter’s commitment to free speech.

Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk. Credit:AP

A prolific Twitter user, Musk has more than 80 million followers since joining the site in 2009 and has used the platform to make a number of announcements, including teasing a private deal for Tesla that earned him regulatory crosshairs. Dropped in

However, recently, the world’s richest person…