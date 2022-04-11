Elon Musk decided not to join Twitter board, says CEO Parag Agarwal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, shown here in March, proposed a number of changes to Twitter’s subscription service, including price changes and the option to pay in Dogecoin.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has abandoned his plans to join the board of Twitter, the social network of his choice.

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal publicly announced on Sunday that Musk remains Twitter’s largest shareholder, and the company will be open to his input.

Musk informed Twitter on Saturday morning that he would not, in fact, take a board seat.

According to Agarwal, Musk’s appointment would have begun on Saturday, “contingent upon a background check and formal acceptance”.

“We were excited to collaborate and clarify the risks. We also believed Elon as a fiduciary…