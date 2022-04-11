Elon Musk Deletes Tweets Criticizing Twitter After Weekend Barrage

Elon Musk went on a tweetstorm over the weekend, lobbing several criticisms of Twitter. But it looks like the Tesla and SpaceX CEOs have abandoned their plans to join the social media company’s board after they dropped many of their spiciest tech.

Musk’s tweets included suggestions for changing Twitter and its products. On Saturday, he asked his nearly 81 million Twitter followers to vote on whether the company should convert its San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter.

In another tweet that was later deleted, Musk suggested that Twitter Blue customers should be allowed to pay with Dogecoin, receive an “authentication” checkmark and keep the offering free of ads.

“Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (ie pays $3/month) gets a…