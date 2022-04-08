Elon Musk Hits Twitter’s Board of Directors and Other Tech Clicks

This material 07 April 2022 – 20:55 . was published on

Luis Alejandro Amaya E.

BOGOTA, April 7 (EFE) – These are the top US tech news of the week.

1. Elon Musk “grabs the wings” of the little blue bird

He is one of the stars of the social network, has more than 80 million followers and is the richest man in the world. Yes: We’re talking about Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk, who now has a chair on Twitter’s board of directors.

This week it became known that Musk had acquired 9.2% of the messaging platform, which guaranteed him that position on the “little table” of the Little Blue Bird network.

Musk himself promised that he would make “significant improvements” to the microblogging platform founded by Jack in 2006 in the coming months.