Elon Musk joins Twitter board

Elon Musk is joining the board of Twitter.

The company disclosed this news a securities filing On Tuesday, a day after Mr Musk disclosed that he had bought a 9.2 percent stake in the social media giant, a purchase that makes him its largest shareholder. The news sent Twitter shares skyrocketing more than 20 percent on Monday.

Twitter shares rose more than 6 per cent in premarket trading on Tuesday following news of Mr Musk’s appointment to the board.

Mr. Musk was silent on his intentions for the purchase, which was valued at about $2.9 billion before it was disclosed, but has grown rapidly in value since then. He registered with a securities document called a . is called 13G filingThis shows that he had planned to make the investment passive and did not intend to enlarge…