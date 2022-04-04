Elon Musk just became the largest shareholder of Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken a 9% stake in Twitter and has become its largest shareholder, after questioning the social media platform’s dedication to free speech.

The ultimate goal of Musk’s $2.9 billion buyout of 73.5 million shares, based on Friday’s closing price, is unclear. Yet in recent weeks Musk, who has 80 million Twitter followers and posts there frequently, has questioned free speech on twitter and what is the platform undermine democracy,

The regulatory filing Monday describes Musk as a long-term investor who wants to minimize his buying and selling of shares.

He has also considered starting a rival social media network, and industry analysts are skeptical about whether the business CEO will stay on…