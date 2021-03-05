Loading...

Full details about Elon Musk Star Link Broadband Internet Pre Booking India, online registration, book now @ startlink.com

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced a good news for India. It is reported that he is going to start high-speed broadband service in India. It has also been confirmed that the country will start operations by 2022. As per the latest information, interested applicants can start their pre-booking for the yet-to-be-launched high-speed broadband services in India. For this, applicants should register themselves on the dedicated portal of Elon Musk Star Link Broadband Services.

Interested applicants can visit the official portal startlink.com and book their orders online in advance.

Elon Musk Star Link Broadband Internet Pre Booking India

This article explains the Elon Musk StarLink broadband services and the online registration process and the online process for online registration and pre-booking of StarLink broadband.

Key Features of Star Link Broadband Internet Pre Booking

Let’s see the Start Link Broadband Internet Highlights that are yet to be launched in India.

Starlink is owned by the world’s richest man and the CEO of SpaceX, Mr. Elon Musk.

Elon Musk claimed that Star Link would be the fastest internet service in the world.

It has also been confirmed that Star Link will officially launch in India in 2022.

Starlink’s services will be available in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and others.

Online users can check the availability of Internet service by writing the city and postal code on the Starlink website.

In addition, Star Link has introduced a pre-booking facility for Indian citizens. However, orders are limited and will be taken on a first come, first serve basis.

The company has promised internet speeds of between 50 and 150 Mbps for the Starlink project which plans to deliver high speed internet through a network of about 12,000 satellites.

The amount paid by the applicant for pre-booking is refundable.

The exact launch timeframe is not available right now, but you can turn it on Starlink website And pre-book your connection now.

After subscribing to Starlink, the customer will receive all of the company’s equipment, including a Starlink system (dish antenna), a Wi-Fi router, power supply, cable, and a mounting tripod.

Like a DTH TV connection, your Starlink setup will require a clear view of the sky to connect.

Star Link Broadband Internet Pre Booking Online Registration Form @ starlink.com

See the online procedure for booking Elon Musk Star Link Broadband Internet in advance.

Go to the official portal of Start Link Broadband.

It takes the online applicant to the home page.

Enter the service address online and click on the Order Now button.

It then redirects the applicant online to the page below.

Book now for Star Link broadband in advance

It then displays the selected geographical area and the amount to be paid ($ 99, which is approximately equivalent to Rs. 7000).

Under Service Information, enter first name, last name, phone number, email.

Please enter the name (as it appears on the card), the billing / postal code under the billing information.

Enter credit card number, month / year and CVV.

Click on place deposit.

It then successfully registers your request for Starlink broadband services.

Applicants should preserve the application / registration ID for future reference.

quick link

Starlink Official Portal

Star Link Broadband Internet Pre Booking India FAQ

Th Star Link high-speed broadband services will be launched in India by 2022. Who are eligible for pre-booking Elon Musk High-Speed ​​Internet Services in India? Any Indian citizen can avail the pre-booking facility of Elon Musk High-Speed ​​Internet Services in India. What cost should an applicant pay for Star Link high-speed Internet service? Applicants should pay $ 99, which comes to around Rs 7000 in Indian currency. What are the modes in which an applicant should pay pre-registration fees? Applicants should pay the former membership amount using their credit.