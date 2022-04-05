Elon Musk to get Twitter board seat after becoming largest shareholder science and technology news

After becoming the largest shareholder of the company, Elon Musk has been given a place on the board of Twitter.

The company has informed the US securities regulator that it will join the board as a Class II director.

share in forum increased by a quarter After it was revealed that he had bought a 9.2% stake for about $3 billion, meaning his investment immediately increased more than Twitter has ever recorded in profits.

The billionaire entrepreneur and meme poster has celebrated the investment by voting users to ask if they’d like an edit button.

It is unclear whether the poll was a genuine request for policy feedback or just a joke. The poll’s options – “yse” and “on” – were typos for “yes” and “no”.

