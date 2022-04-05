Elon Musk to join Twitter board, promises change

Twitter says it will offer Tesla boss and entrepreneur Elon Musk a seat on its board of directors, a position it plans to use to drive significant improvements to the social media site.

Photo: Patrick Pleul / DPA Picture-Alliance via AFP

The move came as Musk disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday that he had acquired a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, making him its largest shareholder.

Beyond the promise of big change, the Tesla chief executive, who often chooses unconventional paths, has given little detail.

Still, Musk will be involved in strategic decisions, including the direction of Twitter’s BlueSky project and adding an edit button, according to a source familiar with the situation.

