Elon Musk to join Twitter’s board, teases ‘significant improvement’

Elon Musk will join Twitter’s board of directors after taking a 9.2% stake in the social media company. The news sent Twitter shares up more than 3% on Tuesday morning.

“Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring a lot of importance to our board,” said CEO Parag Agarwal. said in a tweet Tuesday.

“He is both a passionate believer and a keen critic of service, which is exactly what we need on Twitter and in the boardroom to make us stronger in the long run,” Agarwal said.

Former Chief Jack Dorsey praised the movesaid in a tweet that Musk “cares deeply about our world and Twitter’s role in it.”

Musk’s term is set to end in 2024, a . According to filing with the SEC, For his entire board tenure or 90…