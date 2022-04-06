Elon Musk to join Twitter’s board

twitter said regulatory filing on Tuesday that he plans to appoint the CEOs of Tesla and SpaceX to his board for a term expiring in 2024. As part of the deal, Musk has agreed not to acquire more than 14.9% of the company’s shares while he remains on the board.

On Monday, Twitter said in a filing that Musk had bought 9.2% of his shares. The news was somewhat of a surprise, with Musk criticizing the company’s policies in recent weeks and considering whether a new social media platform is needed.

“I’m excited to share that we are appointing @elonmusk to our board!” Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal said Tweet Tuesday. “Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great importance to our board.”