Ahahahaha ok. Longtime shitposter Elon Musk, who has a side gig as Tesla CEO, is stoking a newly minted meme on Twitter’s board after filing false forms with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wonderful Subject,

A different style of billionaire might elect to buy and re-invest in a national newspaper with a storied past, such that he secretly wielded his dick-shaped rocket for several years before publicly riding it. can test. But despite owning Amazon, Jeff Bezos is somehow Less Internet-poisoned compared to Dogecoin’s meme lord. Brains are not the right platform for insects Washington Post, despite the best efforts of its op-ed writers. This is Twitter.

the top shitposter of the forum is already the key to the castle

Now, apparently, Musk has a tall and…