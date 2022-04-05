Elon Musk: Twitter stock buying expert

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s surprise stake in Twitter is the “first strike” to shake the company, according to a Wall Street executive.

Dan Ives, managing director of US-based investment firm Wedbush Securities, told CTV National News Washington bureau correspondent Richard Madan that Musk is laying the groundwork for taking on a more “activist role” on Twitter.

“It hasn’t been a secret,” Ives said in a recent interview. “Social media, he’s not happy with the Twitter platform.”

“If there was a time to strike, it was it and I believe Musk is finally going to be implementing some significant changes to Twitter in the coming months.”

According to the filing, on March 24, Musk bought a 9.2 percent stake in the social media platform.