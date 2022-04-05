Elon Musk, Twitter’s Largest Shareholder, Picks Followers for the Edit Button

Elon Musk wasted no time clarifying his Twitter feature priorities after becoming its largest shareholder yesterday. Tesla CEO His 80 million followers voted About whether they want to be able to edit their tweets after posting them. Twitter’s new CEO Parag Agarwal later Musk’s poll was quote-tweeted To say “The results of this election will be important. Please vote carefully.” phrase Shows similar tweets from Musk About freedom of speech on March 25, a few days after it acquired about 10 percent of the company.

The so-called “edit button” has been one of the most requested features of social media platforms. In an ideal world this would allow users to clean up typos after publishing their tweets, but critics claim that…