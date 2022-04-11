Elon Musk will finally no longer join Twitter’s board of directors – National

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not join Twitter’s board of directors as previously announced. The stormy billionaire remains Twitter’s largest shareholder.

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal tweeted the news, after a weekend of Musk suggesting possible changes to Twitter, including making the site ad-free. About 90 percent of Twitter’s 2021 revenue came from ads.

“Elon’s appointment to the board was to officially take effect on 4/9, but Elon shared the same morning that he would not be joining the board,” Agarwal wrote in a reposted note originally sent to Tesla employees. “I believe it is for the best.”