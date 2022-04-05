Elon Musk will join the board of Twitter. Will users eventually get an edit button?

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk will join Twitter’s board of directors, an announcement that came just hours after news broke that the CEOs of Tesla and SpaceX became the social media company largest shareholder,

“I’m excited to share that we are appointing @elonmusk to our board!” Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal tweeted Tuesday morning.

“He’s both a passionate believer and a sharp critic of service, which is exactly what we need on @Twitter and the boardroom to make us stronger in the long run. Welcome Elon!” Agarwal added.

A day earlier, after it became public that Musk had taken a 9% stake in the company, he asked Twitter users if they wanted what a vocal group of them had been seeking for years: their ability to edit . ..