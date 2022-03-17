Elon Musk’s Tesla Fires An Employee For Posting A Review On YouTube: Find Out Why? , Sharing the Tesla video on YouTube was heavy, the case for reviewing the Auto Pilot feature

Hindi News

Elon Musk’s Tesla Fires An Employee For Posting A Review On YouTube: Find Out Why?

new Delhi14 hours ago



An employee of Elon Musk’s company Tesla was forced to upload a video of Tesla on his YouTube channel. In fact, a Tesla worker named John Bernal has fired an employee who was reviewing the self-driving beta software of Tesla’s electric car. John Bernal posted a video of Tesla on a YouTube channel called AI Addict, in which he was seen hitting a big pole with a Tesla electric car. When his company came to know about this, he fired him from his job.

Accused of breaking Tesla policy

According to media reports, prior to Bernal’s dismissal, he was verbally accused by his manager of breaching Tesla policy. However, no reason has been given for his removal in the notice given in writing. The uploaded video garnered over 250,000 views and was shared on social networks like Twitter. Bernal said that after posting the video, a manager on the Autopilot team asked me to remove the post containing negative content about the car. He also held a video conference with me.

Autopilot and FSD features not safe for driving

According to the report, Tesla does not tolerate any outside criticism from its employees. Employees are given the opportunity to raise their point of view at different levels in the companies. Meanwhile, US senators have dismissed Elon Musk’s car Tesla’s claim that its Auto Pilot and FSD features are safe for driving. Rohan Patel, senior manager of public policy at Tesla, wrote in a letter to US Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Ed Markey (D-MA) that Tesla’s Auto Pilot and FSD capabilities will limit our customers’ ability to drive. which is safer than the average driver in the US.

Patel responded to senators who raised concerns about the autopilot and FSD. He has also asked federal regulators to crack down on Tesla to prevent misuse of the company’s advanced driver-assist features. FSD Beta Mode Recently a Tesla Model Y crashed in Los Angeles. No one was injured in the accident, but the car was badly damaged.

The autopilot system requires a hand on the steering wheel

The accident was reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety (NHTSA), which has conducted several investigations into Tesla’s Autopilot system. Tesla FSD beta aims to move Tesla vehicles to navigation systems only. Enables automatic driving on highways and city roads, but is still considered Level-2 Driver Assist because it requires the driver to be at all times, holding and controlling the steering wheel . Tesla has had several autopilot accidents.

What is Tesla’s FSD Beta System

The Full Self Driving (FSD) system is a driver assistant feature. Through this, the driver can drive the car without touching the steering. For this, customers have to pay $ 12000 together or $ 199 every month.