Elon Musk’s Twitter Fans See Value That Analysts Don’t

Elon Musk and an army of individual investors are now going head-to-head with Wall Street analysts in a contest on Twitter.

That helped fuel record trading volume for Twitter, with retail investors turning in more than 260 million shares earlier this week after Mr Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in the social-media company. Twitter was ranked as the most bought stock by Fidelity Investments customers because of the stock’s biggest rally since the company went public in 2013.