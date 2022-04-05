Elon Musk’s Twitter Fans See Value That Analysts Don’t

Elon Musk and an army of individual investors are now going head-to-head with Wall Street analysts in a contest on Twitter.
That helped fuel record trading volume for Twitter, with retail investors turning in more than 260 million shares earlier this week after Mr Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in the social-media company. Twitter was ranked as the most bought stock by Fidelity Investments customers because of the stock’s biggest rally since the company went public in 2013.
Analysts are skeptical: They’ve slashed their overall price target by more than a third since October, and only 10 of the 42 brokerages tracked by Bloomberg have buy advice on the stock. Shares have fallen from their 2021 record lows as investors balked at the combination of high valuations…
