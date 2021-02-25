LATEST

Elon vs Gardner-Webb Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Elon Phoenix vs. Gardner-Webb Runnerin ‘Bulldogs Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Elon vs Gardner-Webb Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, 2 February 27
Game Time: 3:00 ET
Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium, Boiling Springs, NC
Network: ESPN +

Elon (1-0) vs Gardner-Webb (0-0) Game Preview

Why elon will win

Phoenix were able to get a game under their belt with a good 26-23 win over Davidson. They were down, they were running in the second quarter, and they were able to keep scoring with a running game that averaged seven yards per carry.

This is the first game of the year for Gardner-Webb, and 2019 is forever, but runnin ‘Bulldogs can’t slow down the run. Elon quarterback Joey Bateman may not be the main man, but he showed ht could be steady – he scored 18-22 passes for a score of 173 yards and a score – and he ran for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Just assume that Phoenix will hit the 200 rushing yard.

Why would Gardner-Webb win

Yes, 2019 was a few years ago, and there is real hope for LB Cade Hamilton and DT Janathian Turner to be a bit stronger for defense. It is not a rock, but it should not be a total pushover.

The key to the Rannin Bulldogs is their passing game, which begins around the pair of Izaya Gathings and Devon Harper. The weapons are there, but as long as the team can control the ball and the clock, they will stay in it.

It’s not Gardner-Webb’s style – the Air Raid is going to be more about a quick passing attack – but Elon never had the ball against Davidson, exploding in time for the possession fight.

What is going to happen

It is a work in progress for Gardner-Webb.

It has a coaching staff under new head man Trey Lamb, and has a potentially fun, high-powered offense, but will it come immediately?

Elon will be a bit faster and more balanced offensively as Gardner-Webb throws a ton of money that doesn’t go anywhere. It will be a fun game with lots of interesting things for both attacks.

Elon vs Gardner Web Prediction, Line

Alon 31, Gardner-Webb 17
Row: Elon-18, O / U: 51

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Stanley Tucci: Italy’s quest
1: Clarisse

