Elton John: A Letter to My Sons on My 75th Birthday

Elton John: A Letter to My Sons on My 75th Birthday

Dear Zachary and Elijah,

Do you remember when you first saw me on stage? We were in Las Vegas in 2018 and your dad brought you to the show. You were amazed to see all this, the lights and the costumes and the crowd. Afterwards, the two of you said: “I didn’t know dad could do that.”

Once upon a time, I didn’t know I could even do this. You’re 11 and 9 years old now, and when I was your age, I could never have dreamed of where life would take me. Looking back in the last 75 years, I am very proud, I have learned a lot. As you are the two most precious parts of my life, I want to share some of those lessons with you.

