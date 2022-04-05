Elysee approaches the parents of a young Jew who is attacked and then crushed by a tram

Information about Figaro On the request of the President, the office of the head of state spoke to the mother and then to the father of the victim on Monday evening.

The sordid argues with the tragic. Since the recent revelation, by radio shalomIn mid-February, the circumstances under which Jeremy Cohen died, a wave of emotion and fear gripped the political class. Violently beaten by a gang of youth in Bobigny (Seine-Saint-Denis), before being fatally dropped and then crushed by a tram, while trying to waver, it disabled The 30-year-old Jewish man became another symbol of the unrelenting violence plaguing the country. And a potential new victim of an anti-Semitic who kills.

read alsoSeine-Saint-Denis: Inquisition started after the death of Jeremy Cohen, hit by a tram…