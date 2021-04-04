EMB vs FUJ Fantasy Prediction : Emirates Blues vs Fujairah Best Fantasy Team for Emirates D10 Tournament | The SportsRush

EMB vs FUJ Fantasy Prediction: Emirates Blues vs Fujairah – 4 April 2021 (Sharjah). Waseem Muhammad and Waheed Ahmad will be the best fantasy captains for this game.

Emirates Blues will take on Fujairah in the league game of the Emirates D10 Tournament. The D20 tournament was a big success last year.

The Fujairah side has won seven of their nine games whereas, the Emirates Blues have won six of their nine games. This game can be an exciting one.

Pitch Report – This is the best track to bat on in the UAE. The boundaries are very small on this ground, and we can expect a high-scoring contest.

Match Details :

Time:- 6.30 PM IS Stadium: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Emirates Blues – Mohammad Boota, Ateeq ur Rehman, Waheed Ahmed, Aryan Lakra, Laxman Manjrekar, Vishnu Sukumaran, Akif Raja, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Omid Rahman, Matiullah Khan, Mohammad Azhar.

Fujairah – Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Chirag Suri, Yasir Kaleem, Alishan Sharafu, Jiju Janardhanan, Ahmed Raza, Hamdan Tahir, Laqman Hazrat, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Ayaz.

EMB vs FUJ: Key Players of the Game

Emirates Blues Top-3 Picks:-

Muhammad Boota: – Boota has scored 252 runs in the tournament, whereas he will open the innings for his side.

Waheed Ahmad: – Ahmad has scored 136 runs in the tournament, whereas he has scalped seven wickets in bowling.

Mohammad Azhar: – Azhar has scalped seven wickets in the tournament, whereas he has played some handy cameos with the bat.

Fujairah Top-3 Picks:-

Waseem Muhammad: – Muhammad scored 534 runs at an average of 53.40 in the D20 competition, whereas he is a wicket-taker as well. He has scored 272 runs in the D10 League, whereas he has scalped six wickets in bowling.

Usman Khan: – Khan scored 402 runs at an average of 44.66 in the D20 competition, whereas he had a strike rate of 142.04. He will open the innings in this game, and he has scored two half-centuries in the tournament.

Laqman Hazrat– Hazrat scalped seven wickets in the D20 tournament, whereas he has scalped seven wickets in the ongoing D10 league.

EMB vs FUJ Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: M Boota.

Batsmen: W Muhammad, U Khan, C Suri.

All-Rounders: J Janardhanan, W Ahmad, W Ahmad.

Bowlers: S Rao, M Azhar, L Hazrat, M Ayaz.

Match Prediction: Fujairah will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Waseem Muhammad and Waheed Ahmad

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Usman Khan and Muhammad Boota

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.