EMB vs SHA Fantasy Prediction : Emirates Blues vs Sharjah Best Fantasy Team for Emirates D10 Tournament | The SportsRush

EMB vs SHA Fantasy Prediction: Emirates Blues vs Sharjah – 29 March 2021 (Sharjah). Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, and CP Rizwan will be the best fantasy picks of this game.

Emirates Blues will take on Sharjah in the league game of the Emirates D10 Tournament. The D20 tournament was a big success last year.

Sharjah have won all four of their games, whereas Emirates Blues have won three of their four games. This game should be an even contest.

Pitch Report – This is the best track to bat on in the UAE. The boundaries are very small on this ground, and we can expect a high-scoring contest.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.45 PM IS Stadium: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Emirates Blues – Mohammad Boota, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Mohammad Azhar, Waheed Ahmed, Vishnu Sukumaran, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra, Sabir Rao, Mohammed Faraazuddin.

Sharjah – Khalid Shah, Aryansh Sharma, Vriitya Aravind, Renjith Mani, Rohan Mustafa, Fayyaz Ahmed, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Sayed Badiuzzama, Anish Ramgopal, Aayan Khan.

EMB vs SHA: Key Players of the Game

Emirates Blues Top-3 Picks:-

Mohammad Boota: – Boota has scored 169 runs in just four innings in the D10 League, whereas he is opening the innings for his side.

Akif Raja:- Raja has been bowling well, and he has scalped six wickets in the D10 League.

Chundangapoyil Rizwan:- Rizwan has scored 80 runs in the D10 league, whereas he has scalped five wickets in bowling.

Sharjah Legends Top-3 Picks:-

Umair Ali:- Ali scalped 10 wickets in the D20 competition at an economy of 5.83, whereas he scored 191 runs with the bat. He has scalped ten wickets in this D10 tournament.

Rohan Mustafa: – Mustafa scored 365 runs at an average of 33.18 in the D20 competition, whereas he scalped thirteen wickets in bowling. He has scored 59 runs in the D10 League, whereas he has scalped five wickets in bowling.

Kashif Daud: – Daud scalped 15 wickets in the D20 competition at an economy of 6.70, whereas he has scalped eight wickets in this D10 League.

EMB vs SHA Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: M Boota.

Batsmen: K Shah, L Manjrekar, C Rizwan.

All-Rounders: R Mustafa, U Ali, K Daud, A Raja.

Bowlers: J Siddique, S Rao, M Azhar.

Match Prediction: Sharjah will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Rohan Mustafa and Umair Ali

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Kashif Daud and CP Rizwan

