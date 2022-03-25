Embassy hails ‘generous’ Ireland after Zelensky remarks

The Ukrainian embassy in Dublin said Ireland is “literally at the forefront of European countries” when it comes to providing “enormous and practical support” for its people.

It follows a video address to EU leaders during last night’s summit in Brussels, when Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a roll call of EU member states standing in solidarity with their country .

He said: “Lithuania stands for us. Latvia stands for us. Estonia stands for us. Poland stands for us…”

However, he appeared to be urging some countries like France and Germany to move forward.

Mr. Zelensky ended his roll call by saying: “Luxembourg – We understand each other. Cyprus – I really believe you are with us. Italy – Thank you for your support!

“Spain – we will find common ground….