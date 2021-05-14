Embattled Detroit Mercy women’s basketball lands Louisiana Tech transfer – Detroit Free Press

The next version of AnnMarie Gilbert’s Detroit Mercy women’s basketball team is starting to come into fruition.

The Titans gained a commitment Friday from Louisiana Tech transfer Irene Murua. Murua saw limited playing time in 18 games as a freshman for the Techsters in 2020-21, averaging 1.4 points and 2.3 rebounds. The 6-foot-1 forward had a career-high six points in a career-high 16 minutes during a Conference USA game Jan. 15 vs. UT-San Antonio.

Murua attended Lousiana Tech after graduating from high school in her native Spain and playing club ball.

“She is a versatile athlete that has the ability to score both in the paint and on the perimeter,” Lousiana Tech coach Brooke Stoehr said last year. “She is comfortable with the ball in her hands, is a very good passer, and has a knack for scoring and playing well in big moments. We look forward to watching her compete and develop over the next four years as a student athlete in our program.”

[ The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here’s how you can gain access to our most exclusive content. ]

Gilbert is building out a new roster because of mass defections throughout the spring and winter. Most all of Mercy women’s basketball players in January accused the first-year coach of abuse, including encouraging violations of COVID-19 protocols, and the final 10 games of the season were canceled as several players said they would no longer compete under Gilbert.

Multiple parents contacted by the Free Press confirmed the authenticity of the letter and expressed their frustrations with how Gilbert has treated their daughters since she was hired April 24, 2020. Gilbert, who coached at Eastern Michigan and was an assistant at Michigan State, has not responded to the Free Press about the allegations.

The private university has backed Gilbert and has told Maxine Moore, the lone student-athlete who did want to play for the Titans next season, that she could attend the school but they did not want her on the basketball team any longer.

Gilbert, 52, resigned as EMU’s head coach in 2012 and was given a two-year show-cause by the NCAA for multiple violations of excess practice time and recruiting issues.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at [email protected] or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.