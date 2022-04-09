Emergency alert issued in response to NS RCMP firing in Preston area – Halifax

The Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested two suspects and is looking for a third after an emergency alert was issued and residents of East Preston, NS sheltered in place after “two recent shootings” in East and North Preston Was said.

An emergency alert sent shortly after 8 p.m. Friday said the two suspects, described as black men, were seen “running into a wooded area behind Bryan Street in East Preston” and believed that they are armed.”

“All residents will have to lock their doors and shelter in place. Do not approach suspects and call 911 immediately if seen.

Emergency alert issued soon after 8 pm global news

In an interview after 8:30 pm, RCMP spokesperson C.P.L. Chris Marshall…