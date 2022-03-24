LATEST

Emergency services rush to ‘major incident’ at London Aquatics Centre as many unable to breathe

Emergency services arrived at the scene of a ‘major incident’ in London this morning as many people were unable to breathe.

A gas leak was announced in London’s Olympic Park and hundreds of people had to be evacuated from the Aquatics Center in the city’s east.

Police confirmed on social media that they were working with London Fire Brigade responders to deal with the incident and confirmed that it involved “releasing harmful fumes”.

As a result of the leak, a “number of patients”, including children, required treatment shortly after 11:00 a.m. this morning.

London Ambulance Service said: “We are responding to an incident at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and have many resources at the scene.”



