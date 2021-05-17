Emerging Europe becomes a media partner of Polish Tech Day — the biggest conference for the Polish innovation diaspora, scheduled for May 28 – Emerging Europe

Organised by the PLUGin Foundation, which acts for the Polish innovation diaspora, the Polish Tech Day conference constitutes the leading platform for Polish-British technology and innovation sector relations. The event aims to connect, inspire and empower both start-ups and already established businesses operating within the technological and innovation sector.

A dynamically changing Covid-19 pandemic situation around the world has caused even more rapid technology development and multiplied technological use in our everyday lives. As such, during this year’s edition, the organisers of Polish Tech Day want to delve into this most crucial of topics. They will check whether technology can be used not only for profit but also for the greater good.

“The Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit have put entrepreneurs in a situation where they have to face previously unknown challenges and seek new solutions,” says Kuba Janas, project leader of this year’s Polish Tech Day.

“At the same time, the importance of technology and innovation is constantly rising. How is the Polish innovation diaspora dealing with this new situation? Polish Tech Day aims to connect communities and those willing to get to know such communities better, as well as to look closer at today’s issues and how to turn the obstacles into lessons for the future.”

The seventh edition of Polish Tech Day delves into the current challenges from various angles. Together with guests such as Szymon Szczepanowski from Vintom, the Social Impact panel will analyse the ways of supporting social projects through technology and innovation. It will also ask whether a social start-up can be profitable.

Designing the Green Future will discuss how Polish start-ups, investors, and politicians can contribute to the implementation of the European Union’s Green Deal objectives. Meanwhile, together with the British Embassy in Warsaw, the panel will consider how tech companies and manufacturers can make an impact on the climate.

The stories of the Polish innovation diaspora will also be shared. What are the Examples of Success Stories? Healthtech and the Pandemic is a panel that will focus on the experience of entrepreneurs of Polish origin that have succeeded during the pandemic. What did it take for them to do so?

Ugly Truths will present honest stories from start-up world. When is it the time to let go? How to deal with failure? A representative of Dobra Porażka and other experienced guests will help answer these questions.

How is the Polish Diaspora Being Engaged All Over the World? will show the results of the newest report of the Emigration Museum in Gdynia and the PLUGin Foundation on the state of the Polish innovation diaspora around the world. It will be followed by a discussion with representatives of diasporas in Germany, Australia, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

Polish Tech Day does not just offer fascinating panels. It is also home to one of the most anticipated pitching competitions for start-ups from Poland and the CEE region. During the competition, the start-ups will present themselves in front of a jury of both British and international investors and experts.

Also, PTD2021 will host the third edition of the Ambassadors of Polish Innovation (API) Awards, recognising and appreciating those who have had the most significant impact on building the international recognition of Poland and Poles in innovation.

Among the event’s most prominent partners are Kulczyk Incredibles, Google For Startups, British Embassy in Poland, Polish Embassy in London, Wolves Summit, and Poland Innovative.

The event will take place online on the Hopin platform, allowing for 1:1 networking and simultaneous sessions. Participation in Polish Tech Day is free. Registration in advance is required. More information is available at www.polishtechday.com

About Polish Tech Day

Polish Tech Day is the main platform for bilateral business relations between the Polish innovation and technology sectors and the rest of the world. Since its first edition in 2015, Polish Tech Day has hosted over 150 speakers and 1,500 attendees, whom we have helped to find inspiration, business partners, key employees or funding for growth.

The PLUGin Foundation is an organisation aiming to build the greatest and biggest global network of Polish tech specialists. Our mission is to create a worldwide tech community and use its potential for even deeper integration of the Polish technology sector with the global economy.