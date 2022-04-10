Emily Attack calls for change in response to online threats

Emily Atack has stated that she has been subjected to “constant and abhorrent” threats online, which has led to her calling the police and “questioning my entire existence several times”.

toxin The 32-year-old star, who has 1.8 million followers on Instagram, said she is targeted by about 200 harassing messages a day on social media, including those that threaten her safety.

Attack said he had to go home four times because of the targeted abuse, telling sun on sunday: “They knew where I lived, they said what they were going to do to me, even my family.

“I called the police.”

She is said to have had a man who creates new accounts every time she blocks him, telling the paper: “He’s relentless and disgusting – beyond anything you can imagine. Yet he says he does.” A married man with children.”

Attack said…