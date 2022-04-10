Emily Attack calls police after ‘relentless and disgusting’ rape threat

Emily Atack has said that she has been subjected to “relentless and despicable” rape threats online, which has caused her to call the police and “question her entire existence several times”.

The 32-year-old Inbetweeners star, who has 1.8 million followers on Instagram, said she is showered with nearly 200 disturbing messages a day on social media, including those that threaten her safety.