Emily Attack calls police after ‘relentless and disgusting’ rape threat

Emily Atack has said that she has been subjected to “relentless and despicable” rape threats online, which has caused her to call the police and “question her entire existence several times”.
The 32-year-old Inbetweeners star, who has 1.8 million followers on Instagram, said she is showered with nearly 200 disturbing messages a day on social media, including those that threaten her safety.
Attack said she had to go home four times in the wake of the targeted abuse, telling The Sun on Sunday: “They knew where I lived, they said what they were going to do to me, even my family .
“I called the police.”She said there’s one guy who creates new accounts every time she blocks her, telling the paper: “He’s relentless and disgusting – beyond everything you can imagine. Yet he says he is.” Married…
