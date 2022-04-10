Emily Attack calls police after ‘relentless’ rape threats online

A Actress Emily Atack has revealed that she was subjected to “relentless and hateful” rape threats online, which prompted her to call the police.

The 32-year-old Inbetweeners star, who has 1.8 million followers on Instagram, said she is showered with nearly 200 disturbing messages a day on social media, including those that threaten her safety.

She said the threats lead her to “question her entire existence at times” and called on social media companies to put a stop to explicit comments online.

The former I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here star said she had to go home four times in the wake of the targeted abuse, telling The Sun on Sunday: “They knew where I lived, they said what they Were going to do it for me, even my family.

“I called the police.”

