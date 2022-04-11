Emily Attack Goes To Police After Received ‘Disgusting’ Threats From Online Trollers

Emily Atack has spoken out about the “relentless” online abuse she has received and how the police are involved.

The star, who has campaigned against cyber-flashing, said she has had to leave the house four times because of targeted abuse, rape threats and online stalking.

It comes as she calls on social media giants to crack down on candid comments online, describing them as “assault and abuse”.

Atak, 32, said she is harassed and threatened by about 200 messages on social media every day.

“They knew where I lived, what they were going to do to me, even my family,” she said. Told sun on sunday, “I called the police.”

She spoke of receiving messages and videos from men saying “self-soothing, terrifying pictures of things I can’t describe, every…