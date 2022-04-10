Emily Attack reveals she called the police after horrific rape threats online

Emily Attack says she has ‘lost faith in the system’ as police were unable to take action against online trolling (Picture: WireImage)

Emily Atack detailed the horrific extent of the abuse she has received online, including rape threats that have forced her to go home four times.

The former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here star has received praise in recent years for her campaign against cyber-bullying, who herself has been a victim of abuse.

However, online trolling remains a constant, everyday pain for Emily, who shared the impact it has had on her mental health.

She is often sent candid pictures of men posing themselves to her and even self-soothing, which amounts to about 200 videos and pictures per day.

The many dangers include…