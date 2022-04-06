Brisbane Lions AFLW player Emily Bates shrugs as she holds a football.

Emily Bates Voted AFLW Player of the Year at AFLPA Awards as Daisy Pearce, Kirsty Lamb, Charlie Robotham Also Recognized

Emily Bates has become only the second AFLW player to receive all three major end-of-season awards in the same year.

Having already been named the league’s best and fairest, and Coaches Association (AFLCA) MVP, the Brisbane Bates received the MVP award from the Players’ Association (AFLPA) on Wednesday night.

Just a day after winning the best and fairest title of the competition, the Lions vice-captain was voted Player of the Year by his teammates with 286 votes.

Prolific North Melbourne Ball-winner Ash Riedel (256 votes) and…


