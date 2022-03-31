Emily Bridges: Transgender cyclist won’t race in women’s national omnium event

Emily Bridges previously set a national junior men’s record of over 25 miles and was selected to join British Cycling’s senior academy in 2019.

Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges will miss her first women’s event at Saturday’s National Omnium Championships.

The 21-year-old faced off against some of the biggest names in the sport, including five-time Olympic champion Laura Kenney.

However, British Cycling said in a statement on Wednesday: “We have now been informed by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) that under their current guidelines Emily is not eligible to participate in the event.”

Bridges began hormone therapy last year as part of her gender dysphoria treatment and is now eligible to compete in the women’s event because…