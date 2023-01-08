Emirates News Agency – Al-Ruwaie: To compete for the “Gulf 25” championship is our goal

BASRA, 8th January, WAM / Ahmed Al-Ruwaie, the assistant coach of the Saudi national football team, confirmed his country’s readiness to face his Iraqi counterpart tomorrow, and to present a match worthy of the two great teams in the Gulf Cup “Gulf 25” championship, which is currently being held in the Iraqi city of Basra.

Al-Ruwaie, who attended the conference instead of Saad Al-Shehri, coach of the Saudi national team participating in the “Gulf 25”, said, “The competition for the championship title is our goal, especially since all the players participating in this tournament are considered stars and there is no such thing as a reserve team.”

He emphasized that the expected public presence of the Iraqi fans would be a stimulus for the Saudi team at the same time that they are accustomed to such an atmosphere, and their presence would contribute to raising the level of the match.