LATEST

Emirates News Agency – Al-Ruwaie: To compete for the “Gulf 25” championship is our goal

Posted on

Sunday, January 8, 2023 – 6:33 PM

BASRA, 8th January, WAM / Ahmed Al-Ruwaie, the assistant coach of the Saudi national football team, confirmed his country’s readiness to face his Iraqi counterpart tomorrow, and to present a match worthy of the two great teams in the Gulf Cup “Gulf 25” championship, which is currently being held in the Iraqi city of Basra.
Al-Ruwaie, who attended the conference instead of Saad Al-Shehri, coach of the Saudi national team participating in the “Gulf 25”, said, “The competition for the championship title is our goal, especially since all the players participating in this tournament are considered stars and there is no such thing as a reserve team.”
He emphasized that the expected public presence of the Iraqi fans would be a stimulus for the Saudi team at the same time that they are accustomed to such an atmosphere, and their presence would contribute to raising the level of the match.

Abdel Nasser Moneim / Walid Farouk

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

440
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
380
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
363
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
320
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
best iphone editing best iphone editing
317
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
308
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
302
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
302
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
296
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
288
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top