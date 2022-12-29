LATEST

Emirates News Agency – “Dubai Sports” and “Hockey Federation” discuss strengthening joint cooperation

Posted on

Thursday, December 29, 2022 – 1:32 PM

DUBAI, 29th December, 2019 (WAM) — The Dubai Sports Council and the Emirates Hockey Federation discussed ways of joint cooperation between them to develop hockey and enhance its practice in the country.
The two sides held a meeting at the headquarters of the Dubai Sports Council in the presence of representatives from both parties, most notably Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General, Abdullah Al Dah, President of the Emirates Hockey Federation, and Khaled Murad, Secretary General of the Federation.
During the meeting, ways of cooperation were discussed to spread hockey in the country and form national teams that can honorably represent the UAE in sports forums, through establishing hockey academies in Dubai, organizing training courses for referees, coaches and school students, and cooperating with the Dubai Sports Council to develop a comprehensive identity for the Emirates Hockey Federation. The possibility of hosting the Hamdan Sports Complex for international tournaments was also discussed in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council.
Hareb stressed the keenness of the Dubai Sports Council to cooperate with sports institutions and national federations to enhance the status of sport in the country and contribute to its development at the global level, based on the support and care of the wise leadership of the sports sector and the position it occupies in the movement of society and in the daily life of all its members.
He said: “The country has all the capabilities and distinguished infrastructure that can be invested with distinction to make heroes, and we have generations of national cadres qualified to manage and develop this important sector, so our vision and efforts unite to achieve a common goal for the UAE to be among the best countries in the world, and we will work to provide all support.” For the success of the federation’s efforts to spread and promote the practice of this important sport.

Dina Omar / Ahmed Mustafa

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

388
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
334
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
323
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
278
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
270
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
264
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
251
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
251
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
250
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
248
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top