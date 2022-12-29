Emirates News Agency – “Dubai Sports” and “Hockey Federation” discuss strengthening joint cooperation

DUBAI, 29th December, 2019 (WAM) — The Dubai Sports Council and the Emirates Hockey Federation discussed ways of joint cooperation between them to develop hockey and enhance its practice in the country.

The two sides held a meeting at the headquarters of the Dubai Sports Council in the presence of representatives from both parties, most notably Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General, Abdullah Al Dah, President of the Emirates Hockey Federation, and Khaled Murad, Secretary General of the Federation.

During the meeting, ways of cooperation were discussed to spread hockey in the country and form national teams that can honorably represent the UAE in sports forums, through establishing hockey academies in Dubai, organizing training courses for referees, coaches and school students, and cooperating with the Dubai Sports Council to develop a comprehensive identity for the Emirates Hockey Federation. The possibility of hosting the Hamdan Sports Complex for international tournaments was also discussed in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council.

Hareb stressed the keenness of the Dubai Sports Council to cooperate with sports institutions and national federations to enhance the status of sport in the country and contribute to its development at the global level, based on the support and care of the wise leadership of the sports sector and the position it occupies in the movement of society and in the daily life of all its members.

He said: “The country has all the capabilities and distinguished infrastructure that can be invested with distinction to make heroes, and we have generations of national cadres qualified to manage and develop this important sector, so our vision and efforts unite to achieve a common goal for the UAE to be among the best countries in the world, and we will work to provide all support.” For the success of the federation’s efforts to spread and promote the practice of this important sport.