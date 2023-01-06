Emirates News Agency – Inauguration of “Gulf 25” in Basra

Basra, January 6, WAM/ The competitions of the 25th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup “Gulf 25” kicked off today, Friday, in the Iraqi city of Basra, which will continue until the 19th of this month, with the participation of 8 teams.

His Excellency Mohammed Shayaa Al-Sawadni, the Iraqi Prime Minister, announced the official launch of the championship activities, in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Emirates Football Association, Gianni Infantino, President of the International Football Association, and the heads of the Gulf federations.

The opening ceremony witnessed a display of Iraqi heritage, in addition to fireworks in the vicinity of Basra Stadium.