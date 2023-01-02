Emirates News Agency – Kuwait national team announces list of players participating in “Gulf 25”

KUWAIT, 2nd January, 2020 (WAM) — The coaching staff of the first Kuwaiti football team, led by Portuguese coach Roy Pinto, announced the list of the team participating in the Arabian Gulf Cup “Gulf 25”, which will start on January 6 and continue until the 19th of the same month in the Iraqi city of Basra. .

The list includes 23 players, namely Dhari Al-Otaibi, Suleiman Abdel Ghafour, Badr Al-Sanoun, Muhammad Al-Nassar, Mahdi Dashti, Mashari Ghannam, Muhammad Bajia, Mubarak Al-Fenini, Faisal Zayed, Fawaz Ayed, Fahd Al-Hajri, Eid Al-Rashidi, Ali Khalaf, Abdullah Al-Fahd, and Ibrahim Kamil. , Ahmed Al-Dhafiri, Shabib Al-Khalidi, Sultan Al-Anzi, Khaled Muhammad Ibrahim, Badr Jamal, Hamad Al-Qallaf, Hassan Hamdan, and Badr Tariq.

The Kuwaiti national team is in the second group of the Arabian Gulf Cup, which includes the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar teams.

Kuwait’s national team will open its tournament against Qatar on Saturday, January 7th.