Emirates News Agency – Mohammed bin Rashid attends launch of second edition of Global FoodTech Challenge

DUBAI, 25th March, 2022 (WAM) — His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended the launch of the second edition of the Global Foodtech Challenge at Expo 2020 Dubai today. ,

The FoodTech Challenge seeks to identify the next wave of technology innovations that are on the verge of efficiently and sustainably replacing traditional agricultural practices. Targeted at early-stage start-ups, from international university-based research teams to individual entrepreneurs and small firms, the competition invites innovations in two key areas: food production; and loss and wastage of food.

