Emirates News Agency – "Professionals" announces the program for the second round of the "ADNOC League"

Thursday, December 29, 2022 – 9:32 PM

ABU DHABI, December 29 / WAM / The UAE Professional League announced the dates for the second round of the ADNOC Professional League, which will start with round 14 on January 27 and 28, with the end of the competition taking place on May 26, 2023.

According to the schedule of the second round, the 15th round will be held on the 4th and 5th of next February, while the 16th round will be held on the 10th and 11th of the same month.

Round 17 will start on February 14, with the Al-Ahly and Al-Dhafra youth meeting, to allow the Al-Ahly youth to participate in the AFC Champions League, and the round will continue on February 17 and 18.

Round 18 will be held on March 2 and 3, 2023, followed by round 19 on March 10 and 11, with round 20 on April 8 and 9, round 21 on April 16 and 17, and then round 22 on April 24 and 25.

Round 23 will be held on May 6, 7 and 8, with the last three rounds to be held on the same day initially to ensure transparency and equality in the competition accounts, as round 24 will be held on May 13, round 25 on May 21, and round 26 on May 26.

It is noteworthy that the ADNOC Professional League will resume its competitions on January 22 and 23 with the 13th round, as the competitions are currently suspended in order to support the participation of our national team in the Gulf Cup.
Hassan Talib Al-Marri, a member of the Professional League and head of the technical committee, confirmed that the approval of the dates for the second round of the ADNOC Professional League came after coordination with all the success partners in order to select the best dates that enhance the technical, public and marketing aspects of the competitions, taking into account the rest of the season’s championships and the benefits that will be held. It is fought by clubs and our national team, and in accordance with the strategic plan 2020-2030 of the League.

Al-Marri indicated that the tours were held to the maximum extent possible during the weekends, in order to allow the masses to continue attending in the large numbers that we witnessed in the past rounds, which strengthened the competition among them in the “Mass League” initiative, and was reflected in the technical levels on the field. In light of the great convergence of performance and the results that made the teams close to each other on the ranking ladder.

