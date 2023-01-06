Emirates News Agency – Victory over Chelsea prepares City for five exciting matches

ABU DHABI, 6th January / WAM / With a narrow victory over Chelsea at the end of the 19th round of the English Football League, Manchester City achieved more than a great gain from this match that was held yesterday evening, Thursday.

Manchester City strengthened its position in second place in the English Premier League table, raising its score to 39 points, and narrowing the difference with leaders Arsenal to 5 points.

The first half ended in a goalless draw, but the insistence of Manchester City, the defending champions, to win and the changes made by its Spanish coach, Josep Guardiola, decided the match in the middle of the second half.

The changes resulted in the only goal of the match, as the goal came with the signing of the substitute, Riyad Mahrez, following a pass from the other substitute, Jack Grealish, only 3 minutes after they came down, so that the team succeeded in scoring in 16 of the 17 games it played so far in the journey to defend its title in the English Premier League, knowing that there is no The team has scored in more matches this season.

Mahrez raised his score to 40 goals with Manchester City in the English Premier League since moving to the team in 2018, which exceeds the 39 goals he scored with his former team, Leicester City, before moving to Manchester City.

Mahrez became the most scoring substitute in the English Premier League since his move to Manchester City, where he scored his ninth goal yesterday as a substitute.

And the “Opta” statistics network indicated that Manchester City is the second team to win four consecutive matches against Chelsea in all competitions while keeping clean sheets in all of these 4 matches, and Bolton was the only team that previously achieved this between 1958 and 1960.

Guardiola became the only coach to beat the last 5 Chelsea coaches in the Premier League (Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri, Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter).

This match prepared the Manchester City team for the difficult confrontations awaiting the team in the coming weeks, which will include 5 exciting and decisive matches in the English Premier League and the FA Cup.

Manchester City will begin these confrontations with its upcoming match with Chelsea next Sunday in the third round of the FA Cup, and its neighbor Manchester United will meet in the Manchester City derby in the English Premier League competitions on January 14.

Manchester City will play two very difficult matches against Tottenham on January 19 and February 5 in the English Premier League, before the exciting confrontation with Premier League leaders Arsenal on February 15.

And between these five matches, Manchester City will face more than one other test in the three local competitions.