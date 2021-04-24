Emma Hayes admits Chelsea Champions League failure would be

Chelsea tackle Bayern Munich within the semi-finals.

Emma Hayes admits will probably be a “disappointment” if Chelsea don’t win the Ladies’s Champions League this season as her facet put together for a semi-final in opposition to Bayern Munich on Sunday. Chelsea and Bayern each high their home leagues however neither have reached the Champions League ultimate earlier than. Hayes’ facet have been within the final 4 twice beforehand, dropping to eventual champions Lyon in 2019 and Wolfsburg in 2018.

Requested if the season could be a failure if her staff didn’t go on to win the match this time, Hayes stated: “Failure is a extremely sturdy phrase. I might name it a disappointment, not a failure, a failure just isn’t being within the place.

“So to be in with a shot of competing for a Champions League ultimate is what you put together for. We’ve got a 50/50 likelihood of constructing it, I will take these odds.

“For those who’d have provided them up at the start of the season, in case you’d have provided up being within the place we’re, high of the league, profitable the Continental Cup, I might have taken it.

“There’re high groups right here, so to be the place we’re – I really feel privileged. You do not take something as a right as a result of while you play within the European recreation, as a result of it is so totally different, sizing one another up takes a recreation.

“You can’t win the tie within the first leg, however you may undoubtedly lose your means out of it. We have to recollect these issues that bought us right here.”

Chelsea managed to carry on to their slender two-point lead on the high of the Ladies’s Tremendous League on Wednesday, holding off a late problem from Manchester Metropolis because the match led to a 2-2 draw.

Ahead Fran Kirby, who has been at Chelsea since 2015 and was a part of each earlier semi-final defeats, insists the gamers are usually not drained from their conflict in Manchester.

“I believe for us we need to be enjoying in opposition to the perfect groups and we need to be enjoying in opposition to them week in week out. It is a tight turnaround and it’s a case of getting recovered as rapidly as potential for the Sunday,” Kirby stated.

“However you do not want any motivation for these kind of video games, you do not want individuals to be attempting to hype you up for one thing like this.

“You have already got the motivation, so you may suppose, ‘we’re drained’, however you would not suppose that coming in right now, everybody appears recent, everybody appears able to go and everybody simply appears excited, so it is a type of ones the place you most likely would not know that we performed on Wednesday as a result of everybody appears so excited to get on the pitch.”