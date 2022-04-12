Emma McKay Cast with Margot Robbie in Live-Action Barbie Movie

Emma McKay and Margot Robbie will star in a live-action film about Barbie. Image: Alamy

Emma McKay from Sex Education will star opposite Margot Robbie in the live-action film about Barbie.

Ever since Emma Mackey starred in the Netflix series sex education She has been branded a lookalike of fellow actress Margot Robbie as Maeve, and now the women will star together in a Barbie live-action film co-written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

The film, which is being shot in London, will see Robby playing the title character, who has been kicked out of Barbieland because he isn’t perfect enough, so he embarks on an adventure of his own. ..