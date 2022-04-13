Emma McKay is cast in the movie Barbie alongside Margot Robbie

Fans are expecting the actress to play the role of sisters in the coming days. barbie film | @justinandersoncolor , @emmatmackey

This is Margot Robbie and Emma McKay’s world, and we’re just living in it.

McKay has entered the pink and plush Barbie Dream House, sending fans into a tizzy — and not just because sex education The actress is having some cinematic goings on. Recent Mackay credits also include death on the nile and an Emily Bronte biopic, which Wuthering Heights novelist

according to this Hollywood ReporterMackey is cast alongside Robbie — previously announced as the blonde fashion-forward doll — in Untitled barbie Film directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig. joining together barbie On the big screen a…